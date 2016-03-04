(Corrects loss per share in headline and first bullet point to
$0.64, from $0.77; adds correct link to source text)
March 2 Trinidad Drilling Ltd :
* Says Q4 loss $0.64 per share
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd reports fourth quarter and full year
2015 results; solid operating margins driven by strong contract
base and cost controls, dividend suspended
* Says board of directors agreed to suspend the dividend,
effective immediately
* Says in 2016, Trinidad expects to spend approximately $30.0
million in capital expenditures
* Says lower commodity prices have resulted in further
reductions to the capital expenditure programs of oil and gas
producers
* Says Trinidad expects that 2016 other G&A costs will be
approximately $45.0 million
* Says expects that weak demand and strong competition will
continue throughout 2016
* Says qtrly revenue $138 mln vs $276.3 mln last year
