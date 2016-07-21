BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
NEW YORK, July 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Trinidad & Tobago has hired Deutsche Bank and First Citizens Bank to arrange an investor roadshow ahead of a potential 10-year US dollar bond offering, one of the banks managing the deal told IFR on Thursday.
The fixed-income investor meetings will begin on Monday in Los Angeles and London. Further meetings will take place in New York and London on Tuesday and New York and Boston on Wednesday.
The country is rated Baa3 by Moody's and A- by S&P.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Paul Kilby)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.