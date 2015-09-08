By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar
PORT OF SPAIN, Sept 8 The opposition People's
National Movement (PNM) party led by 65-year old geologist,
Keith Rowley, won Monday's general elections in Trinidad and
Tobago, according to preliminary returns.
Initial tabulations from the Elections and Boundaries
Commission, the official body which monitors elections, showed
the PNM capturing 23 constituencies for control of the 41-seat
parliament in the oil-rich twin-island Caribbean nation.
The incumbent ruling United National Congress, led by Prime
Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, won 18 seats.
Speaking to the media late on Monday night, Rowley claimed
victory for his party. "Trinidad and Tobago from tomorrow would
have a new government," he said. Kamla later conceded defeat in
a speech to her supporters.
Rowley, a veteran politician, is expected to be sworn into
office on Tuesday after the election commission's announcement
of official results.
He faces some tough budget decisions over spending on social
programs due to lower oil prices.
Ex-FIFA Vice-President, Jack Warner, political leader of the
fringe Independent Liberal Party, now wanted in the United
States on a dozen corruption charges, failed to win a
parliamentary seat representing the central region's Chaguanas
East constituency.
Just over one million people are eligible to cast votes for
candidates contesting the seats - 39 in Trinidad and 2 in
Tobago.
