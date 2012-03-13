HONG KONG, March 13 High-end menswear retailer Trinity Ltd, which completed its purchase of Italy's Cerruti fashion house last year, on Tuesday posted a 50.5 percent rise in 2011 profit and said it aimed to buy more luxury brands to fuel China expansion.

"Whether through full acquisition, licensing, or joint-venture agreements, the group will also continue to look for new brands to add to the Trinity portfolio, with its focus remaining on high-end to luxury brands," chairman Victor Fung said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

"The group will continue to enter new cities and will expand its reach in existing cities at a maintainable pace," Fung said. He held a "cautiously optimistic" outlook over the Greater China market despite "a slowdown in growth was noticed."

Trinity, a sister company of consumer goods exporter and logistics consultant Li & Fung Ltd, said its 2011 net profit rose to HK$513 million ($66.12 million), from HK$341 million a year ago.

Revenues surged 29.6 percent to HK$2.61 billion due mainly to 19.5 percent in same-store sales growth in Greater China. It was also boosted by licensing income, representing 3.1 percent of the revenue, from Cerruti, which it acquired in March 2011.

Trinity operates under various brand names including Kent & Curwen, Cerruti 1881, Gieves & Hawkes, D'URBAN, Intermezzo and Altea. It operates 460 stores retail stores, of which 374 are in mainland China as of the end of 2011, plus another 43 stores in South Korea and Southeast Asia under joint ventures with Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo.

Trinity said its exclusive distribution agreements to sell Ferragamo products in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia would expire by end-2012 and the two companies are examining ways to continue their partnership.

Last December, Trinity said it would meet with Ferragamo to discuss extending their partnership.

Shares of Trinity climbed 0.78 percent on Tuesday, against a 0.97 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

($1 = 7.7586 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Matt Driskill)