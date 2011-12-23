HONG KONG Dec 23 High-end menswear retailer Trinity Ltd said it would meet with Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo to discuss extending their partnership upon the expiry of an exclusive distribution agreement next year.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Friday, Trinity said the agreement on the sale of Ferragamo products in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia would expire by end-2012.

For statement click here

Trinity, sister company of consumer goods exporter and logistics consultant Li & Fung Ltd, said earlier it was looking to acquire more heritage brands in Europe to fuel its expansion in China.

Last December, it bought Italian fashion house Cerruti for $70 million. It also owns British clothing brands Kent & Curwen and Gieves & Hawkes, and Japan's D'Urban. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)