June 26 British newspaper publisher Trinity
Mirror Plc said it expected an 11 percent fall in
first-half revenue as print advertising markets continued to
remain challenging.
The company, which owns the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror
titles, saw an 11 percent decline in underlying print publishing
revenue for the 26 weeks ended June 28.
Print advertising revenue is expected to fall 19 percent in
the period, said the company, which has been battling lower
advertising rates at Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror.
Trinity Mirror said it was targeting structural cost savings
of 20 million pounds ($31 million) for the year, compared with
the 10 million pounds it targeted in March.
The increased cost-savings target would add 5 million pounds
to restructuring expenses, the company said.
($1 = 0.6354 pounds)
