* Estimates H1 revenue fell 11 pct
* Still sees FY profit in line with expectations
* H1 print ad rev down 19 pct, circulation rev down 6 pct
* Digital publishing revenue up 26 pct
* Shares down 3.8 pct
June 26 Britain's Trinity Mirror Plc,
publisher of the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror, said it would
double its cost-cutting target for the year to protect profit as
weak print advertising chips away at revenue.
The company said it now expects to save 20 million pounds
($31 million) this year, but the move would add about 5 million
pounds to its restructuring bill, bringing the total to 15
million pounds.
Trinity Mirror said on Friday it expected revenue to fall 11
percent for the 26 weeks ending June 28, but that it still
expected full-year profit to be in line with expectations.
"... We expect ongoing efficiencies to bridge the gap
between revenues lost and extra savings," Barclays analysts
said, cutting their revenues estimate but maintaining their
EBITA forecast on the company.
Britain's newspaper industry has been hammered in recent
years by the move online of both readers and advertisers, but
Trinity Mirror's tight cost controls and growing digital sales
helped it pay a dividend this month, its first since 2008.
Trinity Mirror, which also owns the Daily Record and the
People, estimated print advertising revenue fell almost 19
percent in the first six months of the year, while circulation
revenue declined 6 percent.
Underlying digital publishing revenue, however, is estimated
to have jumped 26 percent due to a 50 percent rise in average
monthly unique users and page views.
Trinity Mirror is also embroiled in the high-profile
celebrity phone-hacking scandal and confirmed on Friday that its
subsidiary was seeking permission to appeal against a court
ruling ordering it to pay 1.2 million pounds in damages to eight
victims.
Last September, the newspaper group admitted liability over
hacking the phones of certain celebrities and has since set
aside 28 million pounds to deal with the fallout.
"With the current ad trend so weak, and with civil and
criminal hacking investigations still slowly working their ways
slowly through the legal system, we think the stock could
continue to drift in the near term," said Panmure Gordon analyst
Jonathan Helliwell, downgrading the stock to "hold" from "buy".
Shares in Trinity Mirror, which dates back to 1832, were
down 3.8 percent at 153.25 pence at 1141 GMT on the London Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 0.6354 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier and Savio D'Souza)