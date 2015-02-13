LONDON Feb 13 British newspaper group Trinity
Mirror, which publishes the Daily Mirror tabloid, has
raised its financial provision for dealing with civil claims
from individuals in relation to phone hacking, it said on
Friday.
The firm said the provision would be raised by 8 million
pounds ($12.3 million) to 12 million pounds when it publishes
full-year results on March 2.
Trinity Mirror said it continued to co-operate with the
Metropolitan Police Service in their ongoing investigations into
phone hacking.
On Friday the firm published an open apology to the victims
of phone hacking in the Daily Mirror and plans to publish the
same apology in the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.
The firm also forecast adjusted profits and earnings per
share for the year to Dec. 28 2014 would be marginally ahead of
consensus forecasts. Net debt was forecast to be below 20
million pounds. ($1 = 0.6489 pounds)
