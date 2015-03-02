LONDON, March 2 Trinity Mirror said it would pay a dividend for the first time since 2008 after tight cost control and digital advertising sales helped the British newspaper publisher to stem the rate of revenue decline.

Trinity, which has been battling falling circulation and lower advertising rates at its Daily and Sunday Mirror titles, said it would pay a final dividend of 3 pence per share.

Tight cost control helped the group to post a 1 percent rise in adjusted profit before tax to 102.3 million pounds ($157.5 million), off revenue that fell 4.1 percent to 636.3 million pounds.

It said it expected its 2015 performance to be in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.6495 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)