LONDON Nov 10 British newspaper group Trinity Mirror said advertising revenue for its print division fell in the third quarter, resulting in a 5 percent decline in group revenue.

The company, which publishes the Daily Mirror tabloid newspaper, said it expected profit for the full year to be in line with its forecast, and that it expected to restart dividend payouts, with a final dividend for 2014 of 3 percent. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Li-mei Hoang, editing by Louise Heavens)