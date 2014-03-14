HONG KONG, March 14 High-end menswear retailer
Trinity Ltd reported a 42.9 percent drop in its 2013
profit due to a slowdown in luxury spending in China.
With hundreds of high-end retail shops in Greater China,
Hong Kong-listed Trinity has been on the front lines as
Beijing's clamp-down on corruption and austerity drive curb
sales.
It has had to contend with fewer customers in its main
market and costs associated with trying to bolster its European
presence as more wealthy Chinese travel overseas to make their
luxury purchases.
Trinity said it earned HK$308 million ($39.67 million) in
the 12 months ended Dec. 31 compared with HK$540 million a year
earlier. Analysts on average had expected HK$314.2 million,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
A weighted estimate from Thomson Reuters Starmine, which
took into account the accuracy of analysts' past estimates, had
forecast a profit of HK$304.2 million.
Revenue fell 3.7 percent to HK$2.7 billion.
Trinity is part of the privately held Fung Group. It sells
Kent & Curwen, Cerruti, Gieves & Hawkes, D'URBAN and
Intermezzo-branded goods.
Shares of Trinity have slumped 26.9 percent this year
compared with a 7.6 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng
index.
($1 = 7.7649 Hong Kong Dollars)
