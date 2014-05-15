LONDON May 15 Trinity Mirror Plc

* Group revenue down 3 percent year on year for 17 weeks with improving trend over March/April period

* On track to deliver targeted structural cost savings of 10 million pounds in 2014

* Continued strong cash generation with net debt falling by 26 million pounds to 71 million pounds

* Performance for 2014 is tracking in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ()