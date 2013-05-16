BRIEF-Archos to list new ordinary shares on Euronext Paris as of March 31 - Euronext
* 1,710,669 new ordinary shares issued by Archos SA to be listed on Euronext paris as of March 31, following conversion of non listed convertible bonds
LONDON May 16 Trinity Mirror PLC : * On track to deliver targeted structural cost savings of 10 million pounds in 2013 * Remain confident in the outlook for the group's performance in 2013 outlook * Revenues in March and April down 7 percent compared to a decline of 13 percent in January and February. * Improving circulation revenue trends with the rate of decline falling to 3 percent in March and April
* 1,710,669 new ordinary shares issued by Archos SA to be listed on Euronext paris as of March 31, following conversion of non listed convertible bonds
* Says it signs 11.72 billion won contract with Interface Technology (Cheng Du) Co Ltd to provide display manufacturing equipment
* Management plans to pay an advance dividend for 2016 of 0.02 zloty per share