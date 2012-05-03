* Bailey to quit in December after nearly 10 years
LONDON, May 3 Sly Bailey is to step down as
chief executive of British newspaper group Trinity Mirror
, the company said on Thursday, after shareholders took
issue with her large pay package in the midst of falling profits
and sales.
Bailey received almost 1.8 million pounds ($2.9 million) in
cash and share awards last year, while the company's operating
profit fell 15 percent to 104 million pounds despite cost cuts
that included axeing jobs and freezing salaries.
In addition to its flagship national Daily Mirror tabloid,
Trinity Mirror owns a host of other titles including over 100
regional newspapers, which have been devastated by a sharp drop
in classified advertising during a prolonged economic downturn.
Like its rivals, the company has tried to compensate with
new digital publications as more readers turn to the Internet
for news but has not been able to move fast enough to make up
the shortfall.
Bailey will step down at the end of the year, by which time
she will have been CEO for almost a decade.
"I feel the time has come to hand over to someone else to
take up the challenge and for me to seek new challenges and
opportunities elsewhere," said Bailey, 50, one of Europe's top
female businesswomen.
Non-executive Chairman Ian Gibson said in a statement: "The
company and the board are grateful to Sly for her immense
contribution and leadership over an extended period and wish her
well for the future."
The announcement came after the market close on Thursday.
Trinity Mirror shares had ended the day down 0.8 percent at
32.25 pounds.