LONDON Oct 15 Newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror is to merge its national and regional divisions to cut further costs, in the first major move by its new chief executive Simon Fox.

The publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The People, which has been battling falling advertising and circulation revenues, said the consolidated publishing operations would be managed by Mark Hollinshead, who will become chief operating officer.

"It has very quickly been confirmed to me that Trinity Mirror is a business with great brands, passionate and dedicated people and significant unrealised potential," said Fox.

"What has become clear in my first few weeks is that realising this potential requires a flatter and more efficient management structure that connects strategic decision making more closely with the journalistic heart of the business."

The group, which also confirmed that trading remained in line with expectations, said the move would ensure that editorial, advertising and support functions would operate as effectively as possible across the print and digital operations.

The announcement is the latest in a long line of operational changes at the group. Trinity said in May that it would move to a seven-day publishing model and fire the long-serving editors of its flagship daily and Sunday tabloids to save money.