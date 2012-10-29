LONDON Oct 29 Tabloid veteran David Montgomery
is leading talks to consolidate Britain's local newspaper sector
using the Daily Mail's regional unit at the heart of a
group partly owned by Trinity Mirror.
Daily Mirror owner Trinity Mirror said on Monday it could
take a minority stake in a new group formed by combining the
assets of privately owned Yattendon's Iliffe News & Media with
Northcliffe's 84 newspapers. Northcliffe is owned by Daily Mail.
The local newspaper market, in need of cost cuts to offset
the loss of advertising revenues to the Internet as well as
falling circulations, is ripe for further consolidation,
analysts have said.
Daily Mail's shares were 0.5 percent higher at 475.25 pence
by 1309 GMT, while Trinity Mirror's shares were up 10.2 percent
at 56.5 pence.
DMGT, the publisher of the Daily Mail, confirmed on Sunday
that it was in talks about Northcliffe's future in response to
reports about a sale of the unit.
Former Trinity Mirror chief executive Montgomery was leading
talks on the deal, which would value Northcliffe at about 100
million pounds ($161 million), according to sources.
Montgomery has played a key role in restructuring Europe's
newspaper industry, firstly at Britain's Mirror Group and then
as chief executive of European newspaper group Mecom.
He told Reuters a year ago that he had formed a London
registered company with unnamed partners called Local World,
with the intention of investing in European titles.
Local World is the name of the proposed new venture for the
British titles, reports have said.
Hedge fund manager Odey Asset Management is also
considering backing the venture, according to sources close to
the talks.
Trinity Mirror was not planning to put its local newspaper
assets, which include the Liverpool Echo and Manchester Evening
News, into the venture when it is created, the sources said.
Analysts at Liberum Capital said DMGT selling Northcliffe
would be seen as a positive, given the disproportionate negative
impact the unit has had on sentiment.
"While DMGT could have sold the regional newspaper business
for 1.2 billion pounds several years back, this is a 'sunk
cost'," they said.
"The important thing is they exit it now. While not a game
changer, it should have a positive impact on perceptions."