LONDON Aug 30 Simon Fox, chief executive of
struggling entertainment retailer HMV Group, will take
over the helm at Trinity Mirror next month as the
British newspaper group seeks a fresh strategy to counter
falling newspaper sales and weak ad markets.
Trinity Mirror, which owns the Daily Mirror national tabloid
as well as over 100 regional titles, said on Thursday that Fox
will be paid 500,000 pounds ($791,400) a year with a potential
75 percent bonus dependent on "stretching" profit and revenue
targets.
The company's former CEO Sly Bailey had received 1.8 million
pounds in cash and share awards in 2011, a package that incensed
shareholders and staff at a time when the firm was axing jobs
and freezing salaries.
Newspapers have suffered a sharp drop in advertising during
the economic downturn and have tried to move into digital
publications to make up the shortfall.
Fox's understanding of technology driving changes in
consumer habits made him the ideal candidate to take over as
chief executive, Trinity Mirror said.
Music and movie retailer HMV, which Fox has run since 2006,
has also struggled to keep up with a shifting consumer
landscape, closing stores and posting a loss in 2011 as it moved
away from the fast declining CD and DVD markets into new
technology and event ticketing.
Last month, HMV said Fox would be replaced by camera
retailer Jessops' CEO Trevor Moore, and also named a new finance
director.
Trinity Mirror shares, which have risen over 30 percent in
August, were up 4 percent to 38 pence at 14:19 GMT.