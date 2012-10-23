LONDON Oct 23 Trinity Mirror said it
had not yet received any legal claims over allegations of phone
hacking.
"We note the allegations made against us by Mark Lewis in
today's papers," the owner of the Daily Mirror tabloid said in a
statement on Tuesday.
"We have not yet received any claims nor have we been
provided with any substantiation for those claims."
On Monday, Lewis, the lawyer who led phone-hacking cases
against News International, filed legal claims against Trinity
Mirror on behalf of four people, including the former England
soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.
Trinity Mirror added that all of its journalists work within
the criminal law and the Press Complaints Commission Code of
Conduct.