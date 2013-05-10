LONDON May 10 Plans to turn British tabloid the
Sunday People into a new-look paper to occupy the gap left by
the closing of Rupert Murdoch's News of the World look likely to
be shelved after talks to buy the paper ended.
Trinity Mirror, the British newspaper group that
owns the Sunday People, said on Friday that discussions with
investors who had expressed an interest in the tabloid had
ended.
A spokesman for the group declined to comment further on the
reason why the talks - with a consortium headed by former Fleet
Street editor Sue Douglas - had ended without agreement.
Douglas and her company, Phoenix Ventures, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The Sunday People, a celebrity gossip-heavy tabloid founded
in 1881, benefited from the closure of rival News of the World
at the height of the phone hacking scandal in 2011, although a
new Sunday edition of the best-selling Sun daily has eaten into
many of those gains.
Both the News of the World and the Sun are products of News
International, the British arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
.
Media reports suggested that the revamped Sunday People
would have been called News of the People or News on Sunday.