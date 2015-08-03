LONDON Aug 3 British publisher Trinity Mirror
said it expected to hit its profit forecasts for 2015
after cost cuts and growth in digital income softened the impact
from the continued fall in newspaper print advertising sales.
The home to the Daily Mirror newspaper said that while
first-half revenue fell 8.7 percent, cost savings helped
adjusted profit before tax to fall just 2.5 percent to 47
million pounds ($73.43 million) in the 26 weeks to June 28.
Revenue from print sales were down 11.6 percent, although
the group noted that July revenue trends were better than those
experienced in May and June.
($1 = 0.6401 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)