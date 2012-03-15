* 2011 operating profit down 15 pct, sales down 2 pct

* Q1 sales seen down 3 percent, Sunday Sun adds volatility

* New 110 million-pound bank facility until 2015

LONDON, March 15 British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror reported a 15 percent drop in operating profit for 2011 on Thursday as newsprint prices rose and it invested more in a new digital platform as its readers move online.

The publisher of the Daily Mirror and a host of regional titles said adjusted operating profit was 104 million pounds ($163 million), while revenue fell 2 percent to 747 million pounds. The figures were broadly in line with expectations.

Trinity Mirror said it expected group sales to fall by 3 percent this quarter as advertising revenue would decline by 12 percent, only partially offset by other revenue streams.

"Advertising markets are expected to remain challenging, showing year-on-year declines and month-on-month volatility during 2012," it said in a statement.

The company said the launch of News Corp's Sunday tabloid, Rupert Murdoch's new Sunday Sun, would add volatility, with an expected 1 percent decline in Trinity Mirror's March national circulation after increases in January and February.

The company also announced a new 110 million-pound bank facility committed until Aug. 2015, and said it was entering the daily deals market with a new brand, "happli".