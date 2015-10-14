(Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
Oct 14 Priceline Group Inc said on
Wednesday its Booking.com customers will now be able to directly
book hotel rooms on travel review website operator TripAdvisor
Inc.
TripAdvisor shares jumped 24 percent to $82.85 and Priceline
fell 2 percent to $1,317.69 in early afternoon trading.
TripAdvisor introduced an instant booking feature last year
that allowed travelers book a hotel directly from its website,
instead of getting directed to a third-party booking site, in an
effort to improve conversion rate and boost revenue.
Priceline and Expedia Inc had initially declined to
join TripAdvisor's instant bookings platform, fearing the move
would increase competition.
But the instant booking option got a big push after Marriott
International Inc agreed to list its hotels on
TripAdvisor's platform in June.
"Millions of TripAdvisor users coming to the site to plan,
compare prices and book their trip will be able to instantly
book options from The Priceline Group's global hotel inventory,"
TripAdvisor Chief Executive Stephen Kaufer said.
Priceline and TripAdvisor did not disclose how they would
share revenue generated from the deal, but said the partnership
in time would likely include Priceline's other websites
Priceline.com and Agoda.com.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh)