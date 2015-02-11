(Adds CFO comment, details; updates shares)

Feb 11 Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as the company earned more from click-based advertising and subscriptions.

Shares of the company, which owns websites such as TripAdvisor.com and Oyster.com, rose about 14 percent to $76.50 in extended trading.

TripAdvisor's click-based advertising revenue rose 25 percent in the fourth quarter, accounting for nearly two-thirds of its total revenue. TripAdvisor gets a fee when a user clicks on an advertisement on its websites.

Subscription and transaction revenue surged 97 percent.

TripAdvisor's revenue from North America, its biggest market, rose 35 percent as leisure and business travel increased in the United States.

"Our U.S. and UK markets remain strong and we continue to see a gradual shift in the mix towards international markets," Chief Financial Officer Julie Bradley said on a conference call.

Revenue from Europe, the Middle East and Africa rose 39 percent.

TripAdvisor's net income increased to $36 million, or 25 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $20 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, TripAdvisor earned 35 cents per share.

Revenue rose 35 percent to $288 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 37 cents per share and revenue of $285 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)