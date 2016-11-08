Nov 8 TripAdvisor Inc reported a 25.7 percent drop in quarterly profit as the travel review website operator earned less from referrals to third-party websites.

Net income fell to $55 million, or 37 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $74 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2flaYx5)

Revenue rose to $421 million from $415 million. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)