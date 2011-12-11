NEW YORK Dec 11 Shares of TripAdvisor, the
largest Internet travel site, will likely trade well after the
business is spun off from Expedia , Barron's financial
newspaper said in its Dec 12 edition.
TripAdvisor's revenue has grown about 30 percent lately and
some investors are valuing its post-split shares at more than
$35, compared with $27.91 seen in the "when issued" market,
Barron's said in its Streetwise column.
When-issued refers to provisional trading before securities
are issued.
Expedia shareholders will own all of TripAdvisor's shares
after the spin-off. Expedia said last week stockholders had
approved the spin-off and it expected to close on the
transaction around Dec 20.