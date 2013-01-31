Jan 31 Homebuilder Tri Pointe Homes LLC
priced its initial public offering above the expected range two
days after it raised its IPO size, valuing the company at about
$537 million.
The company priced 13.7 million shares at $17 per share,
above its expected price of $14 to $16 per share, raising about
$233 million.
The Irvine, California-based company is set to become the
first U.S. homebuilder to go public in almost a decade.
Tri Pointe will aim to take advantage of a recovery in the
housing market six years after it fell into a deep rut that
preceded the worst recession in the United States since the
Great Depression.
Smaller, privately held homebuilders were hit badly when the
housing bubble burst in 2007, draining the funds that they now
need to buy land and build new homes.
Fellow homebuilder, Taylor Morrison Home Corp also filed
with U.S. regulators in December to raise up to $250 million in
an IPO.
By going public, these smaller companies are trying to raise
cash and meet the burgeoning demand for homes in the United
States, a market in which they compete with large established
players such as D.R. Horton Inc, Lennar Corp,
PulteGroup Inc and Toll Brothers Inc.
Shares of Tri Pointe are scheduled to debut on the New York
Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol "TPH".
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities and FBR are the lead
underwriters for the offering.