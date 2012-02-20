Feb 20 TriQuint Semiconductor Inc
unveiled a dual-band power amplifier duplexer, dubbed the
world's smallest, to tap the surge in demand for 3G and 4G
smartphones.
The new Tritium Duo module combines two power amplifiers and
duplexers (PADs) in a single compact module, replacing up to 12
discrete components and freeing up space in a smartphone.
"We are sampling it now with a lot of our key customers,"
Shane Smith, vice president, mobile devices global marketing,
told Reuters.
TriQuint, which counts HTC Corp, Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd, Nokia and Research In Motion
among its customers, is sampling the new module with
customers like Samsung Electronics, Smith said.
Smith hopes to start shipping the new modules in good
volumes by August and expects addition to revenue from the third
quarter.
Tritium PADs are a family of highly integrated modules
designed for use in mobile phones, data cards and USB modems.
The new module, which will save at least 25 percent space
compared to rival products, is expected to help mobile device
manufacturers to include more features or larger batteries in
thinner, lighter smartphones.