Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
July 23 Chipmaker TriQuint Semiconductor Inc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, buoyed by demand for its chips used in mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.
The company's shares rose 12.6 percent to $7.68 in after-hours trading.
TriQuint posted a net loss of $14.9 million, or 9 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared a loss of $13.1 million, or 8 cents a year earlier.
Excluding items, the loss was 7 cents per share
Revenue rose to $190.1 million from $178.0 million a year earlier.
Foxconn Technology Group, one of Apple Inc's major contract manufacturers, accounted for 31 percent of TriQuint's revenue in 2012.
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
March 27 Colombian airline Avianca countersued its No. 2 shareholder on Monday, escalating a battle over a plan by top shareholder Synergy Group Corp to forge an alliance with United Continental Holdings Inc.
* TESARO announces U.S. FDA approval of zejula™ (niraparib) for women with recurrent ovarian cancer