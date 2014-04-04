April 4 Tritax Big Box REIT
* Agreement to acquire Tesco Didcot
* Agreement to acquire Tesco distribution centre, Southmead
industrial estate, Didcot for 27.2 mln stg
* Purchase will initially be funded out of equity proceeds,
with senior debt finance expected to be introduced in near term
* Distribution centre is being acquired with an unexpired
lease term of approximately 10.4 years, which is subject to a
five yearly open market rent review in July 2014
* Completion is expected to take place on 28 April 2014
