April 10 Tritax Big Box Reit Plc

* Agreement with Barclays Bank Plc to provide £23.5 million of senior debt financing to Sainsbury's distribution centre

* Financing reflects a loan to value of approximately 48%

* Debt financing is for a term of four years, with an option to extend prior to end of year two and three up to a maximum of six years