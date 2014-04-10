BRIEF-FBN Holdings posts FY pre-tax profit of 22.9 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 22.9 billion naira versus 21.6 billion naira year ago
April 10 Tritax Big Box Reit Plc
* Agreement with Barclays Bank Plc to provide £23.5 million of senior debt financing to Sainsbury's distribution centre
* Financing reflects a loan to value of approximately 48%
* Debt financing is for a term of four years, with an option to extend prior to end of year two and three up to a maximum of six years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fair value portfolio investment properties at March 31 EUR 3.38 billion ($3.68 billion)versus EUR 3.37 billion at Dec 31, 2016