* Purchase price just under 100 mln euros - sources
* Proceeds repay Alpine's bridge loan from FCC -source
VIENNA/FRANKFURT Aug 13 Private equity group
Triton has agreed to buy the Alpine Energie unit of Spanish
construction group FCC in a deal that sources close to
the transaction said on Tuesday was worth nearly 100 million
euros ($133 million).
Neither side gave financial terms in their joint statement.
Alpine Energie plans, sets up and maintains
telecommunications, energy and traffic infrastructure. It
employs about 3,000 people and has annual turnover of about 460
million euros, mostly in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
FCC had kept Alpine Energie as a separate unit so it did not
get swept into insolvency proceedings of its former parent
Alpine, the Austrian construction group that FCC also owned.
FCC had used the unit as collateral for a 75 million euro
bridge loan that it and another investor gave Alpine this year
before it went bust. Proceeds from the Alpine Energie sale will
repay that loan, one person close to the matter said.
What is left over will go to Alpine creditors, which include
UniCredit unit Bank Austria and Erste Group,
this person said.
Triton, with funds of more than 4 billion euros, invests in
medium-sized businesses in northern Europe and Nordic countries.
The Alpine Energie deal requires regulatory approval, it said.
($1 = 0.7523 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields in Vienna and
Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Louise Ireland)