Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
HELSINKI Dec 20 German private equity firm Triton plans to buy Finland's third-biggest grocery store chain Suomen Lahikauppa from IK Investment Partners and minor shareholders.
The value of the deal was not disclosed in the companies' announcement on Thursday. Suomen Lahikauppa had sales of 1 billion euros last year and a 7.8 percent share of Finland's grocery retail market. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.