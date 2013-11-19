Brazil sees banks ready to cope with problematic corporate loans
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.
Nov 19 Triumph Group Inc : * Raises $375 million in bank term loan and amends $1.0 billion revolving
credit agreement * Says amendment increased the accordion feature to $250 million and extended
the term through November, 2018 * Triumph group - Co amended its existing $1.0 billion revolving credit
agreement to modify the fee structure and extend the maturity by eighteen
months * Says intends to use the proceeds to immediately retire its $175 million
senior subordinated notes due 2017 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.
* Under PAX, members grant each other royalty-free patent licenses covering Android and Google applications on qualified devices Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nwZt8m) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, April 3 A top-20 investor in Akzo Nobel said on Monday he wanted the firm to engage with U.S. rival PPG Industries over a revised bid raising pressure on the Dutch paint maker to begin talks.