May 6 The union representing machinists at a Triumph Group factory in Washington state said on Friday it had scheduled a strike vote for Monday and is recommending its 400 members reject the company's latest contract offer and walk off the job.

A walkout by the 400 machinists at Triumph Composite Systems in Spokane, Washington, would affect fabrication of parts such as floor panels and ducting used in Boeing and Airbus planes, potentially affecting aircraft production, the union said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)