Dec 15 Trivago GmbH, the hotel search platform that is majority owned by U.S. online travel firm Expedia Inc, raised $287 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, far below expectations, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The underwhelming pricing of the Düsseldorf, Germany-based company's offering reflects some concerns among investors, in a challenging year for technology IPOs, that it may be too reliant on a few online travel companies for its revenue.

Trivago priced 26.1 million American depository shares (ADS) on Thursday, fewer than its planned 28.5 million. At $11 an ADS, the pricing was also below its indicated range of $13 and $15, the source said, asking for anonymity become the details are not yet public. Expedia and Trivago did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Sandra Maler)