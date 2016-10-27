(Repeats to widen distribution)

Oct 27 Gannett Co Inc remains in active negotiations to acquire U.S. newspaper publishing peer Tronc Inc , despite reporting disappointing earnings on Thursday that weighed on its shares, according to people familiar with the matter.

Gannett's negotiations with Tronc have been complicated by its latest quarterly loss, driven by declines in print advertising. Its shares were down 17 percent at $8.20 in afternoon trading in New York on Thursday, giving it a market capitalization of around $960 million.

Tronc shares dropped as much 30 percent on Thursday after Bloomberg News reported, citing sources, that banks financing Gannett's takeover of Tronc, which has a market capitalization of around $500 million, have backed out, putting the deal in doubt.

The Reuters sources said that the potential structure of the deal had not been finalized, and that financing had not yet come up as an issue that could kill the deal. There is, however, no certainty that an agreement will be reached, the sources said.

The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Gannett and Tronc offered no immediate comment.

Tronc is the newspaper and online media company that used to be part of Tribune Co. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel in New York)