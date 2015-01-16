ZURICH Jan 16 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday it had agreed to buy privately held Trophos to gain access to an experimental drug to treat a debilitating genetic neuromuscular disease.

Under the terms of the agreement, Trophos' shareholders will receive an upfront payment of 120 million euros ($140 million), plus further payments based on certain predetermined milestones worth up to 350 million euros.

The deal, Roche's third this week, will give the Swiss drugmaker Trophos' investigational medicine olesoxime, which is being developed as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). ($1 = 0.8599 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Anand Basu)