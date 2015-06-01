BOSTON, June 1 Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group
said on Monday it has closed its popular Health
Sciences Fund to new investors, citing a faster pace
of inflows.
T. Rowe Price of Baltimore said the fund and similar
portfolios for institutional clients, focused on healthcare,
medicine and life sciences, held $14.8 billion as of April 30.
That was up by $5.9 billion since the end of 2013, including
$1.8 billion of inflows.
If flows were to continue at the current pace, portfolio
manager Taymour Tamaddon said in a statement, "it could
eventually strain our ability to invest efficiently and result
in a less effective investment strategy."
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Leslie Adler)