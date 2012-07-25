* Profit 79 cents/share vs Street estimate 81 cents
* 2nd qtr total net inflows $4.7 billion
* Total flows included $1.6 bln outflow by institutions
* Shares drop 2.4 pct
By Ross Kerber
July 25 Money manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc
reported a second-quarter profit that rose slightly
less than Wall Street expected, as some large customers withdrew
funds.
Shares of Baltimore-based T. Rowe were down 2.4 percent at
$59.20 in midday trading on Nasdaq. The shares had risen 7.3
percent for 2012 through Tuesday, outpacing many peers and the
Dow Jones U.S. Asset Managers Index, which was up 5
percent for the year.
For the three months that ended June 30, T. Rowe Price
reported net income of $206.8 million, or 79 cents per share, up
from $204.7 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected 81 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts said the share price decline reflected both
earnings, which came in slightly below expectations, and
concerns about fund flows.
The company reported a total net inflow of $4.7 billion
during the quarter. That included net inflow of $6.3 billion to
its mutual funds, mostly from retail investors, and net outflow
of $1.6 billion from other portfolios, mostly by institutional
investors.
Bigger investors tend to move money quickly amid volatile
markets, said Gabelli & Co analyst Macrae Sykes. "The flow bears
watching, but I think it is not a surprise given the market
overall," he said.
As has been the case with other U.S. money managers that
have reported second- quarter earnings so far, T. Rowe's inflows
were more than offset by a $17.8 billion drop in assets during
the quarter. That left total assets under management at $541.7
billion as of June 30, down from $554.8 billion at March 31 but
up from $520.9 billion a year earlier.
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager,
said last week that $3.8 billion of customer inflows into its
long-term funds in the second quarter was more than offset by
the impact of declining markets, which cut $76.8 billion from
the value of its assets.
T. Rowe Price Chief Executive James A.C. Kennedy said in an
interview that the institutional outflow was not unusual. Some
of the outflows reflected subpar performance in certain areas,
he said, but also a retreat from riskier assets by institutions,
a trend he expects to continue.
He reiterated the company's cautious economic outlook, given
the amount of debt owed by public and private institutions. "We
assume it will be a slow-growth environment for the next couple
of years," he said.
In the company's earnings release, Kennedy said that earlier
this year there was evidence that the U.S. economy was starting
to gain momentum, China's slowdown would be limited and the
European debt crisis would be addressed.
"In contrast, more recent news has called all three of these
trends into question," he said.
Upcoming U.S. elections also make American political leaders
less likely to address fiscal issues, he said.