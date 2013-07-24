July 24 Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc reported a 20 percent rise in its second-quarter profit as the company earned higher investment advisory fees.

Net income allocated to common shareholders rose to $245.8 million, or 92 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $205.6 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Investment advisory revenue rose 17.4 percent to $739.7 million. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)