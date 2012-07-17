July 17 Gaylord Entertainment Co's
largest shareholder said it was opposed to the hotel operator's
plans to sell its namesake brand and hotel management rights to
Marriott International Inc and convert itself into a
real estate investment trust.
TRT Holdings, which owns a 21.8 percent stake in Gaylord,
said the proposed deal was not in the best long-term interests
of the company and its stockholders as the value and
marketability of the properties would be significantly impaired
by the agreement.
Gaylord in May said its conversion to REIT will reduce the
company's tax burden and give its investors higher returns.
TRT, which intends to vote against the proposal, said the
deal is biased in favor of Marriott and appears to have been
poorly negotiated.
Gaylord shares closed at $37.78 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.