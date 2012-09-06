Sept 6 MasterCard Inc agreed on Thursday
to buy Truaxis Inc, a provider of credit and debit card-linked
offers through merchants and financial institutions, to help
bolster its customer loyalty products.
Adding the Silicon Valley-based company's platform to the
MasterCard network will allow for real-time, targeted offers to
consumers that can be automatically applied when a person uses a
credit or debit card.
MasterCard is hoping its relationships with merchants and
card issuers around the world will help it grow the business
over time and also include it in its own products, said Tim
Murphy, MasterCard's chief product officer.
"We think the model is very attractive in terms of offering
consumers better, more relevant, more targeted offers because
those offers are conveyed to them through their bank," Murphy
said.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.