* Strike effects on exports still limited
* Truckers' blockage affecting local food markets
* Strike starts to raise concerns over food prices
* Union set to meet with transport ministry in afternoon
By Reese Ewing
SAO PAULO, July 31 Brazilian truckers, on strike
for seven days, are set to meet with transport minister on
Tuesday afternoon, a meeting that could end the work stoppage
that has begun to disrupt the flow of goods in the country's
heavily populated southeast,
Truckers are protesting the government's move in June to
require drivers to rest at least 10 to 12 hours a day, as an
attempt to reduce accidents and improve road safety.
Several thousand members of the MUBC Brazilian truckers
union then began blocking federal highways.
While a national truckers strike a decade ago forced the
government to send in the army after it choked off supplies to
grocery stores and filing stations, the current labor action is
more isolated.
But it is beginning to pinch local businesses.
The strike has restricted bird feed supplies to poultry
producers as well as the transporting of animals, said Ubabef,
Brazil's poultry producers association. That highlights the
risks that a prolonged strike could drive up local food prices.
In southern Rio de Janeiro state, trucks had totally blocked
traffic over the weekend in one direction on the Dutra, Brazil's
most important commercial corridor between Rio and Sao Paulo.
Police said they have since moved trucks to the shoulder, which
allowed the flow of cars and emergency vehicles to resume.
Strikers have also stopped the flow of trucks on several
highways in Brazil's southern states of Santa Catarina, Parana
and Rio Grande do Sul, all of which are big poultry, pork and
grain producers.
"This is going to start effecting exports. The main roads in
the state are open but there is too much disruption on the
secondary highways in the south and north," said a logistics
manager at a grains broker in the state of Parana.
So far, the main southern ports of Paranagua and Santos have
reported no holdups in the flow of bulk commodities to foreign
markets. Brazil is a leading source for the world's coffee,
sugar, soy, corn, meats and orange juice.
Truckers trying to pass the pickets on the highways have
reported strikers hurling rocks at them, police said.
Distributors of produce in the main urban centers of Rio de
Janeiro and Sao Paulo reported delivery delays, which could put
pressure on local food prices.
Brazil's government only recently has managed to bring
consumer inflation under control after closing 2011 at the top
limit of the central bank target of 6.5 percent annually.
The MUBC said union leaders will meet with Transport
Minister Paulo Passos Tuesday afternoon to ask the government to
rescind the new regulations.
The MUBC says that there is insufficient infrastructure that
would allow truckers to rest along the country's highways when
necessary.
Brazil has also faced strikes over the past months from
health and customs inspectors at its main southern ports, which
has until now had only limited effect on the flow of commodity
shipments. Exporters have gone to the local courts to get around
the strikers and secure clearance documents.
(Additional reporting by Roberto Samora; Rodrigo Viga Gaier;
Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)