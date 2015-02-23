FRANKFURT Feb 23 Top European truckmakers face
a fine of up to 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) for operating a
cartel, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing industry
sources.
In November, the European Union Commission said it had sent
formal charge sheets to several truck manufacturers it suspected
of price fixing.
Handelsblatt said the companies could be fined this year.
Swedish truck maker Scania, Netherlands-based DAF and
Italy's Iveco face steep fines while German truckmakers Daimler
and Sweden's Volvo Trucks can hope for
more lenient treatment because they cooperated with
investigators, Handelsblatt said.
Volkswagen-controlled MAN may even escape
prosecution because it had whistleblower status in the cartel
investigation, the German newspaper said.
European Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso, MAN and
Daimler declined to comment. The other companies were not
immediately available to comment on the Handelsblatt report.
Companies can be fined up to 10 percent of their annual
revenue if the Commission concludes there is sufficient evidence
of an infringement of EU rules barring cartels and the abuse of
market dominance.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt and Foo Yun Chee in
Brussels; editing by David Clarke)