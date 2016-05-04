STOCKHOLM May 4 North American heavy truck
orders (Class 8) fell to 13,700 units in April, down 39 percent
year-on-year, preliminary figures from ACT research showed on
Wednesday.
"Despite increasingly easy year-over-year comparisons,
demand for Class 8 vehicles continued to lose traction in
April," Kenny Vieth, ACT's President and Senior Analyst, said in
a statement.
Vieth said the factors leading to soft demand for heavy
trucks remained from previous months: "an ongoing overcapacity
narrative, a resulting weak freight rate environment, softness
in late-model used truck values, and excessive new vehicle
stocks."
