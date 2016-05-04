STOCKHOLM May 4 North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) fell to 13,700 units in April, down 39 percent year-on-year, preliminary figures from ACT research showed on Wednesday.

"Despite increasingly easy year-over-year comparisons, demand for Class 8 vehicles continued to lose traction in April," Kenny Vieth, ACT's President and Senior Analyst, said in a statement.

Vieth said the factors leading to soft demand for heavy trucks remained from previous months: "an ongoing overcapacity narrative, a resulting weak freight rate environment, softness in late-model used truck values, and excessive new vehicle stocks." (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom; editing by Sven Nordenstam)