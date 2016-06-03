STOCKHOLM, June 3 North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) fell to 14,300 units in May, down 31 percent year-on-year, preliminary figures from ACT Research showed on Friday.

"Three consecutive months of decidedly lower net orders for heavy duty commercial vehicles appear more closely aligned with current activity in the manufacturing and energy sectors of the broader economy," said Steve Tam, ACT's Vice President-Commercial Vehicle Sector.

"While metrics in these segments are improving, they can best be described as not being as bad as they were previously," he said.

(Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom)