(Repeats story first published Monday with no changes to text)
By Nick Carey
EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois May 25 Mario Enriquez
says there's no real trick to getting great fuel mileage in a
big truck.
"Just take it easy," says the 61-year-old native of El Paso,
who's driven an 18-wheeler for 11 years. "I don't gun the
engine, I just gradually give it the gas."
Enriquez averaged 9.74 miles per gallon from February to
April in an International ProStar made by Navistar International
Corp. For that, his employer, Mesilla Valley
Transportation (MVT), awarded him a Nissan Versa compact car.
Enriquez wasn't even the best of the company's drivers in the
latest quarter, but no driver is allowed to win more than once
and all those ahead of him were previous winners.
The mileage performance Enriquez and truckers like him can
achieve with current trucks is significant because it could
influence how far the U.S. government pushes heavy truck makers
to boost the average fuel economy of future Class 8 trucks - the
over-the-road haulers like the ones MVT operates.
Environmentalists want the Environmental Protection Agency
to set a standard of 10 miles per gallon, up about 40 percent
from current levels, as part of a broader effort to curb U.S.
greenhouse gas emissions. Some truck manufacturers say that
could be too aggressive.
But owners of truck fleets such as MVT are running ahead of
regulators and manufacturers, taking advantage of new technology
and new ways of motivating drivers to cut fuel consumption.
Their primary goal is cutting fuel bills, one of a trucking
company's biggest costs. In the process, some truckers are
already achieving mileage close to the target that green groups
want the EPA to set.
Brad Pinchuk, chief executive of Hirschbach Motor Lines, a
midsize trucking firm, says some of his best drivers can get
more than 10 miles per gallon out of their newest trucks today.
In East Dubuque, Pinchuk is buying new trucks from Navistar
International Corp that use automatic transmissions to
boost mileage. Looking at the monthly fuel usage of a driver who
recently switched to an automatic transmission truck, Pinchuk
says the new model shows a mile-per-gallon improvement.
Hirschbach also uses aerodynamic "sleds" and "tails" from
startup SmartTruck, which attach to truck trailers and cut fuel
usage by 10 percent by streamlining the flow of air around the
trucks. Wabash National Corp offers a "skirts" and
"tails" combination that provides similar savings. Wheel
coverings from FlowBelow are another recent innovation, cutting
fuel use by 3 percent, also by cutting the drag of air on the
truck.
Eaton Corp PLC is about to launch production of a
dual-clutch transmission that it says will cut fuel consumption
versus existing automatics by up to 12 percent. Engine maker
Cummins Inc has a model in the pipeline that includes
predictive GPS - which works out how to manage hills and valleys
to use the least fuel.
Klaus Kleinfeld, CEO of metals company Alcoa Inc,
sees opportunities in the sector through increased use of
aluminum to make trucks lighter.
Daimler AG - the largest U.S. truck maker with 40
percent of the market so far this year last month showed off a
Freightliner "SuperTruck" at an event in Las Vegas that has hit
12.2 miles per gallon in tests. Its latest production model
gets close to 9 miles per gallon.
Daimler is pushing fuel saving technology into current
trucks. So far this year, 66 percent of its Class 8 trucks are
equipped with some form of automated transmission, up from 33
percent in 2013. But company executives caution some SuperTruck
innovations may not be marketable in 10 years' time.
The EPA should consider different ways trucks are driven and
set flexible standards, Wolfgang Bernhard, head of Daimler's
global truck business, said in an interview.
"There's all different kinds of traffic," Bernhard said. "So
you need to say what you mean by 10 miles per gallon."
An EPA spokeswoman said the agency intends to propose
"performance-based standards that provide for multiple
technological pathways to compliance." In other words, the
agency wants to set a standard, and let truck makers and their
customers decide what technology works best to hit the target.
Kenny Vieth, president of ACT Research, which forecasts U.S.
truck sales, says truck makers have reason to be wary of
increasing costs. In 2005 and 2006, fleet owners splurged on new
trucks to avoid buying 2007 models with expensive
emission-reducing technology.
"The whole industry has its fingers crossed that the EPA
will focus on harvesting low-hanging fruit rather than home-run
technologies that could prove expensive," Vieth said.
At Hirschbach, Pinchuk has hired driver coaches to help
improve driver efficiency. PeopleNet software in the trucks
flags drivers for excessive repeated braking, which can indicate
risky driving and also wastes fuel.
Mesilla Valley Transportation CEO Royal Jones says many of
his drivers average over 10 miles per gallon - though his fleet
average is around 9 miles because short-haul drivers burn more
fuel, since a truck can burn a gallon of diesel launching from a
stop.
MVT drivers have their top speed capped at 62 miles per hour
using software, but any driver who gets over 8 miles per gallon
is allowed to go up to 65 miles per hour.
"If you're getting 10 miles per gallon, you're way ahead of
the curve," Jones said. "But it is doable."
