BRIEF-Castech to pay annual cash div as 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
BANGKOK, June 9 Thai telecoms group True Corp is to offer an 18 percent stake to China Mobile via a private placement as part of its plans to take on a foreign partner to help with regional expansion, a source with knowlegde of the deal said on Monday.
True Corp, majority-owned by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, also plans to offer new shares via a rights issue on the basis of seven new shares for 10 existing shares, the source, who declined to be named, told Reuters.
The plans are subject to board approval, the source said. True shares were suspended earlier on Monday pending an announcement.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Alan Raybould)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 27