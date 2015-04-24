* To pay first dividend to shareholders as debt reduces

* Aims for "high single digit" revenue growth in 2015 (Adds comments on revenue outlook)

BANGKOK, April 24 True Corp PCL, Thailand's largest full-service telecom company, on Friday won shareholder approval to cut the par value of its stock which will help to erase $1.14 billion in accumulated losses and enable it to pay its first dividend.

The company will reduce the par value of its stock to 4 baht each from 10 baht and the process will take two months to be completed, Chief Financial Officer Noppadol Dej-Udom said during a shareholder meeting.

True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group and 18 percent owned by China Mobile , returned to net profit in 2014, its first annual profit in three years.

It had accumulated losses of 37 billion baht ($1.14 billion) at the end of 2014.

Reduction in the par value, which will reduce the company's paid-up capital, is one of the accounting methods Thai companies use to deal with accumulated losses.

Noppadol said all True Corp's businesses had improved after a major restructuring that helped to reduce its debt burden. He said he expected the company to make a profit this year.

Chief executive Supachai Chearavanont told reporters True aimed to maintain its leading position in the country's high-speed broadband Internet, pay television and 3G mobile services.

True has seen an improvement in its mobile business as it gained market share even though Thailand's mobile market is fiercely competitive.

True group, Thailand's third largest mobile operator, had market share of 17.1 percent in 2014 versus 15.9 percent at the end of 2013. ($1 = 32.52 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Jane Merriman)