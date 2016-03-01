BANGKOK, March 1 Thailand's largest telecoms
service provider True Corporation said on Tuesday it aims to
maintain revenue growth from its mobile business at 17 percent
this year.
Supachai Chearavanont, president and CEO of True
Corporation, also told reporters the company aims to boost the
market share of the mobile business to one-third over the next
three years from 21 percent now.
True group, the country's third-largest mobile operator, won
a 4G licence for 76.3 billion baht ($2.1 billion) in a December
auction, in addition to another licence worth 39.79 billion baht
that it won in a November auction.
